Man City XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will once again be without Kevin De Bruyne for the trip to face Wolves on Sunday.

De Bruyne has been sidelined since picking up a groin injury during Man City’s goalless Champions League draw with Inter Milan last month, while Nathan Ake has been out with a hamstring problem.

De Bruyne sat out Belgium’s recent Nations League fixtures against Italy and France, and will not be fit for City’s game at Molineux either.

The 33-year-old has also asked not be considered for Belgium’s games against Italy and Israel next month as he tries to manage his workload ahead of the Club World Cup next summer.

Ruled out: Kevin De Bruyne won’t play for Manchester City at Wolves, while Nathan Ake is unlikely to be risked either (Getty Images)

Ake hasn’t played for City since the end of August after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with the Netherlands. He is now training again but is unlikely to be risked just yet.

Midfielder Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, while Oscar Bobb isn’t expected back until December after suffering a leg fracture.

Mateo Kovacic has helped City fill the Rodri void in recent weeks, with the Croatian even scoring two goals in their 3-2 win over Fulham last time out.

Guardiola has admitted that Ilkay Gundogan needs time to recapture his best form since rejoining City from Barcelona, but has faith in the 33-year-old.

Phil Foden has been used sparingly so far this season after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024, but he scored his first goal in the 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava and made his first Premier League start against Fulham.

Jack Grealish missed England’s 2-1 defeat to Greece through injury but returned with a goal in their 3-1 win over Finland.

Erling Haaland - who has 11 goals in 10 games so far this term for City - played the duration of Norway’s games against Slovenia and Austria.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Sunday 2pm BST, Sky Sports

Venue: Molineux

Doubt: Ake (hamstring)

Injured: Rodri (knee), Bobb (leg), De Bruyne (groin)