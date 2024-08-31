Man City XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

Manchester City could hand a second full debut to Ilkay Gundogan for today’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

Having completed a surprise return from Barcelona after only one season away, the 33-year-old midfielder played just over 20 minutes off the bench in his second City bow as newly-promoted Ipswich were thumped 4-1 last weekend and could get the nod from the off on Saturday evening.

Phil Foden is set to miss out again after being ruled out of the Ipswich drubbing through illness. City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday: “Hopefully after the international break he’ll be ready.

“He played against Chelsea for 45 minutes but then after he didn’t feel good. He had tests and feels much better, but he’s still doesn’t feel perfect.

“I prefer we [have] that time for him to recover and be fine and after, come back after the international break and be ready for those games.”

Jack Grealish, back in the England squad this week, will be pushing to be included after missing the starting XI for the first two games of the season, with Savinho and Jeremy Doku involved.

Midfielders Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are both now back in training after injury, but Oscar Bobb is not expected to return before December after having surgery on a fractured leg.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Savinho, Haaland, Doku

Doubt: Foden

Injured: Bobb

Time and date: 5.30pm BST on Saturday August 31, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports