Man City XI vs West Ham: Nunes debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Manchester City are without a quartet of key players for Saturday’s trip to face West Ham.

Jack Grealish pulled out of England duty with a thigh issue while John Stones was also absent for the international period, and Pep Guardiola has confirmed both are unavailable this weekend with their participation for the following Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade also in major doubt.

Mateo Kovacic missed Croatia’s matches due to a fresh issue that reportedly required a scan. Although it was suggested that his absence from Monday’s win over Armenia was merely a precaution, he has been ruled out of facing West Ham.

“It's not a big issue but he’ll be out for tomorrow,” said Guardiola as he confirmed a muscle injury for Kovacic.

New signing Matheus Nunes is an option to make his debut in the starting XI as a result.

City boss Guardiola, who returned from his absence after surgery on his back on Wednesday, will have to decide between Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and new signing Jeremy Doku on the wing.

“I'm getting better, the doctor did a good job and I think step by step every week I'll be better,” the Spaniard revealed of his own fitness.

Julian Alvarez is set to maintain his role up front alongside Erling Haaland amid Kevin De Bruyne’s continued absence.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Nunes; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Injuries: De Bruyne, Stones, Grealish, Kovacic

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday September 16, 2023

Venue: London Stadium