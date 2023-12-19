Man City XI vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Club World Cup

Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku for tonight's Club World Cup semi-final clash against Urawa Red Diamonds.

Haaland has missed City's last three games - wins over Luton and Red Star Belgrade and a last-gasp draw with Crystal Palace - with a foot injury, but joined the rest of his team-mates in Saudi Arabia for the mid-season tournament. De Bruyne and Doku also travelled.

De Bruyne took part in light training on the King Abdullah Sports City pitch on Tuesday, but there was no sign of Haaland or Doku.

Haaland is not risked against the Japanese side, with a potentially tougher test in the final to come. Instead, Jack Grealish and potential false nine Phil Foden spearhead the attack alongside Bernardo Silva, with Julian Alvarez only named as a substitute.

Matheus Nunes is fit again and starts in midfield, with Kalvin Phillips desperate for chances despite a likely transfer exit in January.

He has to make do with a familiar place on the bench tonight though as Pep Guardiola goes with a very strong City team in Jeddah.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nunes and Mateo Kovacic replace Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis and Alvarez in four changes from the Palace game.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Nunes, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Lewis, Hamilton

Injuries: Doku, De Bruyne, Haaland

Date and time: 6pm GMT, Tuesday December 19, 2023

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

TV channel: TNT Sports