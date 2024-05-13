Man City XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Nathan Ake is Manchester City’s only injury concern heading into Tuesday’s vital Premier League trip to Tottenham.

The defender lasted only 22 minutes during Saturday’s big 4-0 victory over Fulham as Pep Guardiola’s side briefly returned to the top of the table.

Arsenal, however, then beat Manchester United on Sunday to place huge pressure on the champions ahead of their visit to north London.

City have not scored a League goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since its opening in 2019 but are on a relentless run of form, having won their last six games.

Jack Grealish missed the trip to Fulham through illness but Guardiola has confirmed the England international is “fine”, so the winger is expected to return to Tuesday’s squad.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: Ake

Time and date: 8pm BST on Tuesday 14 May, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium