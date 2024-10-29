Man City XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola could name a youthful lineup for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Wednesday.

Man City beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland’s goal but now must switch focus to one of the domestic cups.

While Guardiola has enjoyed winning this particular tournament during his trophy-laden time in charge at City, he may make sweeping changes for the trip to north London.

The City boss hinted after the Saints game that he’d turn to some of his academy players, with many of his first-team options ruled out of action.

Kevin De Bruyne is yet to feature since going off against Inter Milan in September, while Ballon d’Or winner Rodri will not play again this season.

Oscar Bobb is not expected back until January, while all of Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku are doubts.

Speaking after the Saints game, Guardiola said: “I don't know if I'm going to think against Spurs maybe some players from the academy. We will see.

"If the players are fine they are going to play against Spurs but if they have doubts I'm not going to take a risk, that's for sure."

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Braithwaite, Ake; O'Reilly; Savinho, McAtee, Gundogan, Nunes; Foden

Injured: De Bruyne, Rodri, Bobb

Doubts: Doku, Walker, Grealish

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 30 October 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports