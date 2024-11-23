Man City XI vs Tottenham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench for Manchester City against Tottenham today.

Mateo Kovacic, however, picked up an injury on international duty with Croatia and will miss Saturday’s home Premier League match.

Guardiola explained on Friday: “Kovacic is injured. It will be a while. Three weeks or one month, more or less.”

In more positive news, the City head coach revealed that some players injured before the international break have now returned to first-team action.

“Some of them, yes,” he said. “John [Stones] trained good yesterday, Manu [Akanji] trained good yesterday, Nathan [Ake] is coming back to training. We didn’t have central defenders. Now we have three. Just Ruben [Dias] is out, but hopefully he’s coming back soon.

“I don’t know if they are ready to play 90 minutes or play from the beginning, but to see their faces is a really good boost for all of us.”

Big boost: Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are among those back in training for Manchester City (Getty Images)

Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees.

Starting Man City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, De Bruyne, Nunes, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday November 23, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports