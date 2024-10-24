Man City XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League match

Manchester City could once again be without Kevin De Bruyne when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgian has been out with a groin injury since he was forced off against Inter Milan last month, and he has been left out of City’s squad for both matches since the international break.

Speaking ahead of his side’s midweek 5-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola insisted he will not rush De Bruyne back.

"He doesn't feel fully comfortable so he cannot express his incredible potential at his best,” Guardiola said.

“He is training a little bit better, but he doesn't feel ready. He said to me he doesn't feel good so I told him to take his time.”

Jack Grealish is expected to be out for ten days after picking up a knock and Jeremy Doku will be on the sidelines for a “little longer” than that, leaving Guardiola with decisions to make in wide areas.

Savinho should start on the right wing, with Phil Foden potentially coming in for only his second Premier League start of the season.

Kyle Walker is also a doubt, having missed the Champions League win on Wednesday night, though Rico Lewis has been keeping him out of the side even when fit.

There is some positive news for Guardiola with Nathan Ake’s return to fitness, but he is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench here.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savinho, Silva, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: De Bruyne, Walker

Injured: Grealish, Doku, Rodri, Bobb

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday, October 26, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium