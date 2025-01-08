Man City XI vs Salford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup game
Manchester City could make changes for Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash with Salford.
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to go one better than last season, having lost the final to Manchester United in relatively surprise fashion.
While City have won their last two games, Guardiola insists it is still too early to say his side have returned to former glories after such a poor season.
They are out to avoid an embarrassing cup upset on Saturday, too. Salford represent something of a derby and their ownership model – which includes a number of United legends – is hard to ignore on the narrative front.
Ederson has recently returned to training for City and Ruben Dias is said to be progressing well after a muscle injury.
John Stones remains a doubt, with no official update on his fitness given since Christmas Eve.
Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Akanji, Gvardiol; O'Reilly, Kovacic; Doku McAtee, Grealish, Haaland
Doubts: Dias, Ederson, Stones
Injured: Bobb, Rodri
Time and date: 5.45pm GMT on Saturday 11 January 2025
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV channel and live stream: BBC One