Man City XI vs Salford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup game

Manchester City could make changes for Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash with Salford.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to go one better than last season, having lost the final to Manchester United in relatively surprise fashion.

While City have won their last two games, Guardiola insists it is still too early to say his side have returned to former glories after such a poor season.

They are out to avoid an embarrassing cup upset on Saturday, too. Salford represent something of a derby and their ownership model – which includes a number of United legends – is hard to ignore on the narrative front.

Ederson has recently returned to training for City and Ruben Dias is said to be progressing well after a muscle injury.

Ederson has returned to Man City training recently (Getty Images)

John Stones remains a doubt, with no official update on his fitness given since Christmas Eve.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Akanji, Gvardiol; O'Reilly, Kovacic; Doku McAtee, Grealish, Haaland

Doubts: Dias, Ederson, Stones

Injured: Bobb, Rodri

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT on Saturday 11 January 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: BBC One