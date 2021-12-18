Man City XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, team news, injuries and Covid latest for Premier League game

Pep Guardiola has been cleared to take charge of Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle on Sunday after returning a negative PCR test.

There were doubts over whether Guardiola would be able to be in the dugout at St James’ Park after he returned an inconclusive Covid-19 lateral flow test result on Friday.

But Guardiola has since returned a negative follow-up PCR test and the City boss hopes his side can maintain their momentum against Newcastle after hammering Leeds 7-0 in midweek.

City have Joao Cancelo available following suspension and Bernardo Silva is expected to feature despite being substituted in the win against Leeds with a muscular problem.

“Everyone is fit, it’s just Ferran (Torres) missing,” said Guardiola. “Joao (Cancelo) is back Leeds and we will travel to Newcastle with everyone ready to play.

With Kevin De Bruyne back in action and impressing against Leeds, City will surely have too much for Newcastle.

“It is not easy to go to Newcastle and get a result so we will need the whole team and hopefully we will be strong enough to get the points,” said Guardiola.

“Newcastle is a very tough opponent. People will talk about our place in the table or their place in the table but when you go to Newcastle you know what sort of game to expect.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Injured: Ferran Torres (foot)