Man City XI vs Newcastle: Erling Haaland injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

Manchester City will once again be without Erling Haaland today's trip to Newcastle.

The striker has now missed a month of action due to a foot injury, but returned to training shortly before City's recent FA Cup win over Huddersfield.

Pep Guardiola admitted following that 5-0 victory that Haaland had only an outside chance of featuring at St. James' Park on Saturday, but on Friday ruled the player out.

He told reporters: "Jack [Grealish] has been sick and hopefully he is back. Erling is out and John [Stones] is out."

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku both made their comebacks as substitutes against Huddersfield following spells out with hamstring injuries. Guardiola confirmed that De Bruyne is ready to start against Newcastle.

Bernardo Silva is expected to be ready to play after illness kept him out last weekend, with Kalvin Phillips absent for similar reasons.

John Stones was unable to train with his City teammates last week due to an ankle injury, making him at least a major doubt to face Newcastle.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Kovacic, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Alvarez

Doubts: Grealish, Silva, Phillips

Injuries: Stones, Haaland

Time and date: 5.30pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024

Venue: St. James' Park

TV channel: TNT Sports