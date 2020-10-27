Man City XI vs Marseille: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Champions League

Manchester City head into their Champions League Group C clash at Marseille tonight with a recognised first-team striker.

Sergio Aguero only recently recovered from a knee problem but now faces a month on the sidelines after picking up a muscular injury in Saturday's draw at West Ham.

Aguero, who was playing just his third match since June, was withdrawn at half-time and Guardiola is hoping the 32-year-old returns soon.

Guardiola said: "When you are four or five months out (with) knee problems, always you have a risk when you come back of injuries.

"We tried to handle it as well as possible, just 50-55 minutes a game but it was not enough to get fit for the next games. He will be back as soon as possible."

Aguero joins Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho on the sidelines. The positive news for City is that defender Aymeric Laporte was fit enough to travel after a knock.

Guardiola said: "Kevin (De Bruyne) is back again and played a few minutes against West Ham. Aymeric is back too, Nathan is so close. Gabriel is close - one week to 10 days to come back. The rest will be two or three weeks.

Asked if he had a clear idea of how long Aguero might be out, Guardiola said: "It depends on the injury. When it is minimum it will be 10-15 days. If it is longer it will be three weeks to a month. I don't know."

Predicted Manchester City XI to face Marseille (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Read more

Marseille vs Man City: How to watch, prediction, team news, TV