Man City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for derby today

John Stones is the key absentee for Manchester City today as they take on Manchester United in the derby.

Manuel Akanji will come into the side to partner Aymeric Laporte, which will allow Kyle Walker to return at right-back. Joao Cancelo has had a torrid time of last and will likely again be dropped.

Pep Guardiola is expected to ring the changes after being knocked out of the Carbao Cup in what has been described as City's worst performance of his tenure.

Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez will also drop out, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva come in.

Erling Haaland will also return, likely supported by two of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, as he looks to add to the hat-trick he scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.