Man City XI vs Man Utd: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Community Shield today

Manchester City will have to cope without a number of their big names as they go up against Manchester United in this afternoon’s Community Shield.

Euro 2024 finalists Rodri, John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker will not begin their pre-season training until next week, so will sit out the season’s curtain-raiser.

Pep Guardiola welcomed a number of internationals who featured in summer tournaments in recent days and will have to decide how many minutes he gives them before the Premier League kicks off at Chelsea a week on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and new signing Savinho have all not featured during pre-season but the relatively calm nature of the Community Shield should mean they are in contention - particularly given the bulk of United’s squad is in the same situation.

Man City have overcome a handful of injury issues during the summer with Ederson, Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis suffering minor issues on the tour of the USA.

Lewis is the prime candidate to slot in at right-back in Walker’s absence but Josh Wilson-Esbrand’s hamstring issue will likely deprive him of a chance to play.

Nico O'Reilly and James McAtee are two of the other youngsters hoping for a chance.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Haaland

Unavailable: Walker, Stones, Foden, Rodri

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday August 10, 2024

Venue: Wembley