Man City XI vs Man United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League derby

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Kyle Walker will be available for Manchester City when they battle Manchester United in Saturday’s derby clash.

The England right-back is a valued regular in City’s defence, but suffered a blow to his foot during Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Club Brugge and limped off towards the latter stages of the 4-1 win at the Etihad.

Guardiola appears to be giving Walker every chance of proving his fitness ahead of the short trip to Old Trafford as his side look to inflict more misery upon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and put pressure on early leaders Chelsea at the Premier League summit.

“Right now I don’t know. In a few hours maybe,” the Spaniard said when asked about Walker’s availability during his pre-derby press conference on Friday.

If Walker were to miss out, Guardiola could switch the versatile Joao Cancelo to right-back and draft in Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left, while centre-back Nathan Ake is also able to fill in at full-back if needed.

City are without Aymeric Laporte against United after the Spain defender’s red card in the shock defeat at home by Crystal Palace last weekend.

Compatriot Ferran Torres also remains sidelined with a metatarsal injury.

John Stones should keep his starting berth from the Brugge game to partner Ruben Dias with Laporte suspended, while Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus will both be pushing to return after making way for Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez in midweek.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Read More

Man Utd vs Man City: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - preview today

Pep Guardiola explains why ‘pleasure is higher’ winning with Man City than at Barcelona or Bayern Munich

Man City 4-1 Club Brugge: Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have impact off the bench for Pep Guardiola’s side