Man City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup final today

Manchester City are almost full strength heading into today’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to defend yet another of their crowns, having last week won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

City conquered their rivals in the final last year too, winning 2-1 at Wembley and are strong favourites to do so again.

Following up last year’s treble with a double would be another indication of the relentless pursuit of excellence that has so far defined the Guardiola era.

The league champions’ manager confirmed on Friday that they have almost their full squad available, albeit goalkeeper Ederson will miss out after a facial injury sustained against Tottenham earlier this month.

Stefan Ortega will deputise, having impressed in the Spurs game.

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish are fit too, meaning Guardiola has almost a full squad available for the trip to Wembley.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Injuries: Ederson

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Venue: Wembley

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, ITV1, BBC iPlayer and ITVX