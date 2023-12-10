Man City XI vs Luton: Haaland injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Premier League today

Manchester City could be without Erling Haaland for today's trip to Luton but do have Rodri and Jack Grealish to call on.

The pair were both suspended for Wednesday’s loss to high-flying Aston Villa, a result that meant Pep Guardiola has now gone four games without a win for the first time in his elite-level managerial career.

Rodri’s return to the squad will be a particular boost. Perhaps the one player this star-studded City squad cannot do without, other than Erling Haaland, Guardiola’s side have not won any of the three Premier League games the midfielder has missed this season.

Having Grealish back will also lighten the load in an attacking sense, too. Jeremy Doku missed the Villa game and is still to be assessed, so perhaps the England international will be handed a chance to claim his regular starting berth back from the Belgian.

But the champions could be without Haaland with unconfirmed reports on Saturday night suggesting the striker will miss the game. It was not clarified if the possible absence was injury-related or otherwise.

Kevin De Bruyne is on the comeback trail but Guardiola has confirmed that even the upcoming Club World Cup could come too soon for the midfielder.

"Kevin is so important,” said Guardiola. “But unfortunately, he’s had a tough injury for three or four months. Don’t put pressure on him, when he’s back we’ll have open arms for him.

“But I’ve said to the team, do you know how we struggled to get the Treble? We were eight or nine points behind Arsenal.

“With all the problems and injuries we had. It’s normal, that’s why we gave credit to the Treble.”

Predicted Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Injured: De Bruyne

Doubt: Haaland, Doku

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 10, 2023

Venue: Kenilworth Road

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports