Man City XI vs Liverpool: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus start for Manchester City against Liverpool today as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez make way.

Foden came off the substitutes’ bench during the 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League in midweek and makes his first Premier League start of the season at Anfield.

Manchester City remain without Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko as they take on Liverpool in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.

The pair are not expected to return to action until after the international break, but Pep Guardiola has been boosted by the returns of key men in midfield and defence over the last week or so.

“The way we played the last two games makes me so satisfied... when we won the league I’m happy but in this period when we’ve played injured and Foden and [Kevin] De Bruyne trained for just two weeks, the level and consistency is so good.”

At the back, John Stones is having to wait for his chance to resume his partnership with Ruben Dias at the heart of the defence after a delayed start to the season, with Aymeric Laporte the man in possession at the moment.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Subs: Stones, Ake, Sterling, Steffen, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Carson, Palmer

Read More

Liverpool vs Man City: Premier League - LIVE!

Liverpool vs Man City: How can I watch Premier League game on TV?

Chelsea vs Southampton: Premier League - LIVE!