Man City XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Manchester City are still without Nathan Ake for their trip Fulham on Sunday.

Ake remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but Pep Guardiola says the defender is making good progress in his recovery.

“He’s much better,” said Guardiola. “His symptomology is good, the player knows his body and his reaction, but still he’s not training with the team. Everyone is fit except Nathan.”

Manuel Akanji dropped into the left-back spot for the midweek win over Arsenal but Guardiola could shuffle his pack at Craven Cottage.

Aymeric Laporte or Sergio Gomez could deputise in a return to the 3-2-4-1 system recently favoured by City, but switched away from against the Gunners.

Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are pushing to replace Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish on the wings with rotations likely.

The games are coming thick and fast for the reigning Premier League champions, who would go top with a win. After facing Fulham, they take on West Ham, Leeds, Real Madrid twice, Everton, Chelsea and Brighton before their next free midweek.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.