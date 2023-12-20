Man City XI vs Fluminense: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Erling Haaland may have returned to training, but he will sit out Friday's Club World Cup final between Manchester City and Fluminense.

Just 48 hours before the showdown in Saudi Arabia, the Norwegian striker was pictured out on the grass after finally being able to rejoin City's workouts.

It follows a foot injury which has kept Haaland out of his team's last three games, including the semi-final win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday.

Multiple reports have since revealed that the 23-year-old was left out of City's squad for that game, which rules him out of the final as Pep Guardiola will not be able to make any changes to his 23-man list.

Jeremy Doku, who is back in training after a muscle injury, and Kevin De Bruyne, also in light training following hamstring surgery, are officially absent on the same basis - as well as not being match fit in any case.

As for Haaland, his return to training points at him being ready to face Everton in City's Premier League restart on December 27.

Without the trio, Guardiola could name an unchanged line-up to the one which downed Urawa 3-0.

The Spanish coach sent out his team without a recognised striker and John Stones stepped into midfield, while Julian Alvarez and Josko Gvardiol were benched.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Foden, Stones, Rodri, Kovacic, Grealish; Silva, Alvarez

Injuries: Haaland, Doku, De Bruyne

Time and date: 6pm GMT, Friday December 22, 2023

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City