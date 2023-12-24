Man City XI vs Everton: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Manchester City are sweating over Erling Haaland's return from injury ahead of Wednesday's trip to Everton.

Despite Sean Dyche's staggeringly bad record against Pep Guardiola, the Toffees pose a sizeable threat to City's Premier League title defence when they return to domestic duties having won the Club World Cup.

Everton will certainly be hoping not to see Haaland on the Goodison Park pitch after the Norwegian striker missed his team's campaign in Saudi Arabia due to a foot injury.

Only able to train on his own before the win over Fluminense, Guardiola is soon set to provide an update on Haaland's availability for the trip to Merseyside.

Dyche will also be keen to see Rodri on the sidelines rather than on the pitch, after City's integral midfield anchor man suffered an injury scare in the cup final.

However, he has insisted he will be fit to face Everton despite a heavy blow to his ankle.

Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne are the only other injury concerns for City, with Doku not able to train fully before the Fluminense game and De Bruyne set to be introduced slowly despite recently returning to full team sessions.

Guardiola must also decide which of his defenders to line up against Everton, after each of John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias played in Saudi with Nathan Ake the preferred left-back.

Rico Lewis is up against Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes to start with Rodri in midfield while Haaland being fit would lead to Jack Grealish or Phil Foden being benched.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Kovacic, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: Haaland, Doku

Injuries: De Bruyne

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT, Wednesday December 27, 2023

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel: Prime Video