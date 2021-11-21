Man City XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne are set to both miss Manchester City’s clash with Everton on Sunday.

De Bruyne is set to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 while away on international duty with Belgium, while Grealish is doubtful with the injury that forced him to withdraw from the England squad ahead of Monday’s 10-0 rout of minnows San Marino.

City boss Pep Guardiola is pessimistic over the former Aston Villa captain’s chances of being available to face Everton, while Phil Foden is also fighting to be fit after returning from Three Lions action with a knock to his leg.

The reigning English champions are already without Spanish winger Ferran Torres due to a metatarsal injury, while centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace.

“Unfortunately Kevin got positive from Covid in Belgium. He will be 10 days isolating. Two days ago he told me,” Guardiola said at his pre-Everton press conference on Friday.

“I think he’s here in England but forget about his fitness and momentum - he’s positive and has to recover well, be healthy as possible. That’s more important than everything else.

“When someone is positive be careful because people are still dying right now in this pandemic situation.

“He was vaccinated so he’s more protected and hopefully the symptoms will be minor.”

On Grealish and Foden, he added: “Jack is getting better, Phil Foden came back with a problem in his leg.

“Jack I don’t think (will be available), Phil maybe.”

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

