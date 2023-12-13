Man City XI vs Crvena zvezda: Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news today

Manchester City will be without star striker Erling Haaland for tonight's Champions League trip to Crvena zvezda.

The match in Serbia is a dead-rubber for both teams, who will finish top and bottom of Group G respectively regardless of the result.

Therefore, changes are expected from City ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on the weekend and subsequent Club World Cup campaign.

Haaland is set to be left at home having picked up a stress-related foot injury before the game at Luton.

"He will be back on Thursday, day after tomorrow, and we see how he feels," Guardiola told a press conference.

"I cannot answer [if he will play on Saturday], I don't know right now. The next press conference I can be more precise about his condition."

Jeremy Doku is also absent for City, who remain without the long-term injured Kevin De Bruyne.

"It’s muscular," Guardiola said of winger Doku. "It's not a big, big issue like Kevin was for example.

"We have to think about it as well because he of his explosiveness. We have to be careful. I don’t know when he be ready, maybe one week or two weeks he will be ready again."

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez; Phillips, Nunes; Bobb, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Injuries: Haaland, De Bruyne, Doku

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT, Wednesday December 12, 2023

Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports