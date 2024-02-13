Man City XI vs Copenhagen: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Copenhagen have the unenviable task of facing a refreshed and injury-free Manchester City team tonight in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola has recently welcomed back Erling Haaland, John Stones and Manuel Akanji from spells on the sidelines, all three of whom played in the weekend win over Everton.

City were even able to rest a handful of star players at the Etihad Stadium ahead of this trip to Denmark.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva can all expect to return to the starting line-up with Stones, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku the most likely candidates to drop to the bench.

Josko Gvardiol may also be preferred at left-back to Akanji and Nathan Ake.

Guardiola will have to decide whether to risk Ruben Dias, who is one yellow card away from a one-game ban, although City may end up preferring the Portuguese defender to serve a possible suspension in the last-16 second leg rather than during the quarter-finals.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Venue: Parken Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports