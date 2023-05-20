Man City XI vs Chelsea: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Manchester City are not carrying anything in the way of fresh injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, though will still have the chance to complete the job themselves a day later even if the Gunners delay the party.

The stunning midweek win over Real Madrid sent City through to the Champions League final, and Guardiola is likely to stick with a similar side against Chelsea to try and seal the League title with time to spare.

Riyad Mahrez will hope to come back into the starting lineup, though Bernardo Silva shone on the right wing against Real and received glowing praise from the City boss after the match.

“In this type of game, Bernardo is always there,” Guardiola said.

“Always I’ve said, he’s one of the best players I have ever seen in my life.”

Nathan Ake remains an injury doubt, so Manuel Akanji could continue on the left of defence, with Kyle Walker also set to keep his place after impressing in both Champions League matches when up against Vinicius Junior.

Ilkay Gundogan’s form means there is unlikely to be much rotation in midfield, while Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez may have to once again settle for places on the bench.

Frank Lampard revealed in his pre-match press conference that he wanted to bring Erling Haaland to Chelsea, and the City striker should get his chance to show the Blues what they missed out on as he attempts to add to his tally of 36 League goals.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland