Man City XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Manchester City could be without Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish for the visit of Chelsea this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s are now on a run of 11 straight wins in all competition, extending that streak in midweek after easing past Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

It was not all positive in Denmark though, with Jack Grealish forced off after just 20 minutes with a muscle injury.

“He felt it on the grass and started to complain,” Guardiola said after the match.

“The players can feel it immediately if it’s muscular. Hopefully he can recover quickly.”

No confirmation of the severity of that injury has been given yet, while there is also uncertainty over whether Silva will be involved at the Etihad against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Portuguese star took a heavy blow to his ankle and was replaced late on in Copenhagen after a poor challenge, though Guardiola was hopeful it is not a “big issue”.

City will definitely be without Josko Gvardiol, who has been ruled out for up to three weeks with an ankle ligament injury.

Mateo Kovacic, who has been battling a knee injury, is nearing a return though, with the midfielder hoping to return to training ahead of the clash against his former club.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to start, having been on the bench in the last Premier League game against Everton, while injury problems to the likes of Silva and Grealish should guarantee that the in-form Phil Foden keeps his place. Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Injured: Gvardiol

Doubts: Grealish, Silva, Kovacic

Time and date: 5:30pm, Saturday February 17, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports