Man City XI vs Burnley: Erling Haaland injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup

Erling Haaland is preparing to make his long-awaited return from a foot injury when Manchester City host Burnley on Wednesday night.

The striker has not played since the defeat away at Aston Villa in December after suffering a setback in his recovery.

While Haaland missed the win over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Friday, Pep Guardiola has confirmed the Norway international may feature when former City captain Vincent Kompany brings his Clarets side to the Etihad Stadium.

It seems unlikely he will start, however, after so long out.

“When he came back after two or three sessions and felt some disturbance, that’s why we were a little cautious after we waited a long time and in December he couldn’t play for a long time,” said Guardiola.

“We tried to avoid it but now he feels good, we’ll give him three or four days and hopefully he can play against Burnley and he can play his first minutes, we’ll see.”

City have also recently welcomed back Kevin De Bruyne, while Ederson and John Stones may be available. Manuel Akanji, however, is a doubt.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku

Doubts: Akanji, Haaland

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January 2024

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Venue: Etihad Stadium