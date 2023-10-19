Man City XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Manchester City are finally able to welcome Rodri back as they welcome Brighton to town.

The midfielder has served his three-match domestic ban, in which time City lost to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and both Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League. He will likely start alongside Mateo Kovacic, who himself has overcome recent injury concerns.

Rodri's return will also coincide with influential defender John Stones' return to action, last seen in the Community Shield defeat to the Gunners in August. Stones played an hour for England during the international break so can come straight into the team for his first minutes of the Premier League season.

It's a double boost which will be hugely welcomed by Pep Guardiola, who welcomes a Brighton team who have had their own struggles this season - winning just one game in the last two months - but remain a significant threat.

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku will battle it out for a starting berth alongside Julian Alvarez, while Erling Haaland will remain up top.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Out: De Bruyne

Time and date: 3pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium