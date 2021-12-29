Manchester City XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, team news, Covid, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Pep Guardiola will decide whether to recall Phil Foden and Jack Grealish when Mancehster City travel to Brentford.

Foden and Grealish have been dropped for wins against Newcastle and Leicester after being pictured on a night out after the 7-0 win against Leeds.

Guardiola has warned his payers that they must behave on and off the pitch in order to be picked, and he will decide whether bring Foden or Grealish back into the team.

The City boss has said he will wait until the day of the game before finalising his plans for the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

City are seeking a 10th straight Premier League win that would extend their lead at the top to nine points.

Guardiola has said injuries, as well as Covid concerns, will have a factor in his team selection.

Asked if he would make changes from the team that beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day, Guardiola said: “I don’t know. We’ll see.

“With this situation with COVID you arrive and then in this period it’s: ‘Oh this player cannot play’, or ‘This player is injured.’ On Monday we did recovery, then Tuesday travel to London and on the day of the game we will see.

“In that moment we will pay attention to the quality that Brentford have and after we are going to take the decisions. Right now I don’t know.”

Guardiola will assess the fitness of Rodri after he missed the Leicester win. Kyle Walker and John Stones were also not fit for that game.

Riyad Mahrez is still available before he goes off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Grealish, Jesus, Foden.