Man City XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on the fitness of a number of Manchester City stars ahead of their trip to face Brentford.

Champions City bring their Premier League campaign to a close against the Bees, before the focus turns to the finals against Manchester United and Inter Milan and the very real prospect of winning the treble.

Nathan Ake continues to battle a hamstring injury, while Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji were among those to miss out against Brighton last time out with minor fitness concerns.

In his press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Brentford, Guardiola insisted he will go “as strong as possible” with his team selection, but admitted he is still not sure who he will available on Sunday.

“Today no, but some [players are] half and half,” Guardiola said.

“It’s getting better. Some of them. We’ll see tomorrow, we’re training tomorrow afternoon and decide how they feel. We need to keep our rhythm before the finals.”

John Stones and Phil Foden were both forced off against Brighton and are unlikely to be risked here, with Aymeric Laporte and Cole Palmer strong options to come into the starting lineup.

Stefan Ortega has been preferred in goal recently to Ederson, but the Brazilian could return here to ensure he is sharp going into the finals. Rico Lewis and Kalvin Phillips are among those pushing for starts should Guardiola opt to rest some key stars.

Erling Haaland will hope to lead the line and get one final chance to add to his tally of 36 League goals this season.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez; Phillips, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer