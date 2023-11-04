Man City XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Manchester City have Manuel Akanji back in the fold as they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

The Swiss defender was forced to miss last weekend's one-sided 3-0 derby victory over Manchester United after being sent off for two bookable offences in the previous win over Brighton.

Akanji started and scored in the subsequent Champions League defeat of Young Boys Bern back in his native Switzerland with that automatic one-match ban not applying to European competition, though he was then ruled out at Old Trafford with Ruben Dias and John Stones partnered in defence instead.

The 28-year-old should return to Pep Guardiola's starting lineup to face struggling Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, with Kevin De Bruyne City's only known absentee at present.

The influential Belgian playmaker has been sidelined since suffering another hamstring injury after only 23 minutes of the top-flight opener against Vincent Kompany's newly-promoted Burnley back in August, requiring surgery.

De Bruyne hopes to return in December, though Guardiola is unlikely to take any risks with his fitness and may choose to keep him building up until the New Year.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Injured: De Bruyne

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday November 4, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium