Man City XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Manchester City will hope to have Kevin De Bruyne fit and ready for today’s colossal Premier League title clash with Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions have endured a torrid international break on the fitness front, suffering setback after setback ahead of undoubtedly one of the biggest games in their season.

City lost both defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones to leg muscle injuries on England duty and neither were spotted in Thursday’s open training session. Guardiola has since confirmed that the duo will miss the game against Arsenal.

However, influential captain De Bruyne did feature having sat out Belgium’s recent matches with a groin problem which had previously kept him sidelined for his club’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle a fortnight ago.

Manuel Akanji picked up a knock while away with Switzerland but has been able to train in the build-up to Arsenal’s visit, as has first-choice goalkeeper Ederson after his short absence due to injury. Jack Grealish is expected to be available too having shaken off a groin issue.

Rico Lewis stepped in for Rodri when the Spanish midfielder missed the trip to Arsenal earlier in the season and appears the natural fit to start if Walker misses out.

Stones’ absence has removed the City manager’s favoured option when it comes to a defender stepping into the midfield while in possession, a role which instead could be filled by Akanji or Lewis.

Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol are Guardiola’s options at left-back while a decision will have to be made in attack, where Julian Alvarez has often lost out to Jeremy Doku of late. Matheus Nunes has also been training after a knock.

The Gunners lead the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of a crucial day in the title race, which also sees second-place Liverpool host Brighton, and holders City will start the day in third spot and a point behind both of their rivals.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Injuries: Walker, Stones

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday March 31, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports