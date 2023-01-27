Manchester City XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup today

Matt Verri
·1 min read
Manchester City XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup today

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to freshen up his starting line-up for today’s visit of Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

Phil Foden was an unused substitute against Tottenham and then missed out completely on the City squad for the win over Wolves, with Guardiola revealing the 22-year-old picked up a knock in the Manchester derby two weeks ago.

However, at his press conference on Thursday, the City boss gave an update that suggested Foden could be in the squad against the Gunners at the Etihad.

“It is getting better,” Guardiola told reporters.

There are otherwise no injury concerns for City and, with more than a week until they face Tottenham in their next Premier League match, it is likely to be a strong line-up put out even if there are a few changes.

Stefan Ortega should start in goal, as he did in the third round against Chelsea, though Sergio Gomez may not get his usual cup start at left-back. Joao Cancelo has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks and will hope to get his chance here.

Bernardo Silva should also come into the side and Ruben Dias is in contention for his first City start since November.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could be given a rest and brought on in the second half if needed. Julian Alvarez looks set to lead the line.

Predicted Man City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

