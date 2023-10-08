Man City XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Rodri is the headline absentee as Manchester City travel to Arsenal for a huge Premier League clash later today.

The Spanish international will serve the last of his three-match domestic ban and Pep Guardiola has confirmed John Stones is not ready to return from injury at Emirates Stadium.

Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips have both filled in for Rodri while he has been out and Guardiola will make a late decision on the make-up of his midfield.

Bernardo Silva is fit again and could come into his thinking.

On who will play in midfield, Guardiola said on Frday: “We will see - we start to talk today with my staff. This afternoon I will analyse and prepare for the game tomorrow.

“(Rodri is) maybe the best or in the top two or three best holding midfielders in the world.

“Like I said, he's not here and we'll have to find a solution with our players and how we want to play.

“Imagine what they can do…. at the moment, in my mind, the player is out, and I don't’ think about it. I’m thinking of the solution we have.”

Stones was back on the bench against RB Leipzig on Wednesday but he has not played since the Community Shield and is not ready to make a comeback.

Guardiola said: “No. He's not ready to play. Maybe for the national team, but not us.”

Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Doubts: None

Outs: De Bruyne, Stones, Rodri (suspended)

Time and date: 4.30pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium