Man City winger Oscar Bobb out for up to 4 months after breaking his leg

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery on Friday after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three-to-four months, manager Pep Guardiola said.

“We are so sad for him,” Guardiola said of the 21-year-old Norway international, who was expected to start the season in the team on the right wing. “Not because of his incredible pre-season, that doesn’t matter, but because any time there is a long injury.”

City opens its Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.

Bobb impressed during the preseason tour of the United States and played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Guardiola said defensive midfielder Rodri would not be involved against Chelsea after returning late to preseason training after the European Championship.

Guardiola also said Kalvin Phillips, another midfielder, was close to joining Ipswich on loan.

