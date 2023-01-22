Manchester City vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City are tasked with fighting back against not just Arsenal’s title race lead but the questions of their character by their own coach when they face Wolves today.

Pep Guardiola launched into a critique of the character of both his players and fans after a midweek comeback win over Tottenham, making this quick return to the Etihad Stadium extra intriguing.

Wolves, meanwhile, got a big win against relegation rivals West Ham last time out, albeit that was followed up by a disappointing loss to a rotated Liverpool side in the FA Cup. Still, this is a squad packed full of international talent and the arrival of Pablo Sarabia adds another exciting option in attack. Slowly but surely showing signs of progress under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui, it feels as if a big performance is coming.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Wolves is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Wolves

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Manchester City vs Wolves team news

Guardiola’s explosive comments certainly point to a change. Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias were all kept on the bench during the win over Tottenham and could return for the home side, who have little margin for error between now and the end of the season.

There are no fresh injury worries for City, who have Dias fit again after a hamstring issue.

For Wolves, Matheus Nunes, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo could all feature after sitting out of the loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho and Pedro Neto are long-term absentees while Sarabia could make his debut.

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction

City look stuck in a rut right now and it’s difficult to know what kind of mood they’ll show up in. Wolves, meanwhile, look a lot better after a change in management and have taken the leading teams all the way of late.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have won the last five meetings, scoring 18 goals.

Manchester City wins: 53

Draws: 25

Wolves wins: 49

Manchester City vs Wolves latest odds

Manchester City to win: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Wolves to win: 15/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.