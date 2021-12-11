Manchester City vs Wolves: Prediction, confirmed team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results today

(ES Composite)

Top of the league Manchester City can put some early pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in the lunchtime today.

While their defeat away at RB Leipzig was undoubtedly disappointing, City have been in fine fettle in a league context of late, winning the five games since their surprising loss to Crystal Palace last month.

Wolves might have represented somewhat of a bogey team for City in recent years but are without a win in their last three games, although they did manage to keep Liverpool at bay before Divock Origi’s late winner.

Indeed, while Bruno Lage’s team have endured bouts of inconsistency since his appointment, they’ve proven they are capable of giving anybody a run for their money.

A win here would set out a statement before Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Anfield and Chelsea welcome a Leeds United team in desperate need of a win considering the run of fixtures they’ve got ahead.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 11, 2021.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through either their website or the BT Sport App.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to action is obviously a big boost for City although the fact Pep Guardiola was forced to bring both Phil Foden and Nathan Ake off in Germany is a worry. Both will be assessed in the hours leading up to the game.

Aside from that, he has largely a clean bill of health heading into the game, aside from the continued absence of Ferran Torres.

For Wolves, they have little in the way of fresh injury concern.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

While Wolves have caused problems for City before, the champions are usually so strong at home. The Palace game did prove they are still capable of being caught on the counter, however, so that is a concern.

Man City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 50

Draws: 25

Wolves wins: 49

