Man City vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a tough task in trying to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, as they head to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Julen Lopetegui has added Pablo Sarabia to his squad in a bid to bring more firepower to a side which has struggled to score over the past few seasons, but they’ll need both he and Matheus Cunha to be at their best if they are to take three points here.

Pep Guardiola has meanwhile demanded more from both players and fans as City look to win another league title.

They currently trail Arsenal by five points heading into the weekend and have been uncharacteristically inconsistent, winning three of their last six in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Man City host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 22 January 2023, with kick-off set for 2pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

This match is not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, on BBC One from 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

The only major doubt for City is Rico Lewis, with the young full-back likely to miss out after being injured against Spurs. Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden were among those left out of that lineup, so they could return here.

Wolves are without long-term absentees Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic, but Pablo Sarabia is available for his debut. Matheus Cunha and Matheus Nunes should come into the starting XI after appearing off the bench midweek.

Predicted line-ups

MCI -Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Podence, Ait-Nouri, Cunha

Odds

City 3/14

Draw 7/1

Wolves 16/1

Prediction

City to produce the response their manager has demanded and leave Wolves still staring at the bottom three. Man City 3-0 Wolves.