Man City vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Today’s Premier League action kicks off at the home of the champions as Manchester City welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, the game offers Pep Guardiola the chance to put some early pressure on Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of their games at home to Leeds United and Aston Villa respectively, in what could be another dramatic day in the Premier League title race.

Wolves, however, managed to take Liverpool to the brink last week and have represented somewhat of a bogey team for Guardiola before, such is their danger on the counter.

As Crystal Palace proved last month, City can be susceptible to throwing games away when pouring forward and failing to take their chances.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport app.

