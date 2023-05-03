Man City vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City must respond in the Premier League title race against West Ham tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side may well be second in the Premier League when they take to the pitch, with Arsenal in action against Chelsea on Tuesday night, but the Premier League title race remains one they are firmly in control of.

West Ham have not yet done enough to completely ease their relegation fears, with a chaotic defeat to Crystal Palace last time out leaving them with more work to do. There is still every chance this turns into a successful season for David Moyes’ side though, with a Europa Conference League semi-final to come.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday May 3, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Man City vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more.

Man City vs West Ham team news

Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for City, after missing the weekend trip to Fulham. Guardiola said the Belgian “doesn’t feel good” as he battles an injury problem, though that was believed to be precautionary and so he could return.

Nathan Ake has not been training as he continues to battle a hamstring injury picked up against Bayern Munich, but he is expected to return before the end of the season.

Kurt Zouma picked up an ankle injury against Palace and so could miss out here, while Gianluca Scamacca continues to be on the sidelines.

The good form of Michail Antonio means he is likely to continue leading the line, keeping Danny Ings out of the side.

City will be hoping to have Kevin De Bruyne back and available (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man City vs West Ham prediction

It’s now three months since Man City were beaten by anyone, while they have not lost at home since November. Everything points to another routine victory.

West Ham have certainly improved in recent weeks, but they looked incredibly vulnerable against Palace last time out and that does not bode well ahead of a trip to the Etihad.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 61

Draws: 19

West Ham wins: 38

Man City vs West Ham latest odds

Man City to win: 1/5

Draw: 13/2

West Ham to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.