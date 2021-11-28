Man City vs West Ham LIVE Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(Getty Images)

Manchester City host West Ham United on Sunday in what is a meeting between two ofthe most in-form sides in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side can go back into second with a win, but can also put the pressure on leaders Chelsea who play later in the day by moving level on points with them. They have won back-to-back games in the top flight since a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are up in fourth and if they take the points today, they can move level on points with City - and having beaten Liverpool just before the international break, David Moyes’ side will be confident they can trouble the big clubs once more. Both sides were victorious in Europe during the week, with City beating PSG and West Ham easily seeing off Rapid Vienna.

City have the best defensive record in the league in home games, conceding just twice so far, but only Chelsea have taken more points on the road than the Hammers. Follow all the team news and match updates below:

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

15:04 , Michael Jones

Half-time is being extended at the Etihad Stadium whilst the grounds staff continue to clear snow from the pitch.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:58 , Michael Jones

Ilkay Gundogan gives Manchester City the lead against West Ham before Riyad Mahrez comes close to adding a seconf by hitting the post. Mahrez has also had a goal disallowed as the teams fight it out in the snow at the Etihad Stadium.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:53 , Michael Jones

Leicester are running rampant at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison having a great time. Maddison has been involved in all three of the Foxes’ goals - one goal, two assists - with Vardy netting a brace. Josh King scored a penalty for Watford but it will probably end up as a consolation goal.

Ivan Toney’s penalty kick is the difference between Brentford and Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium. Thehome side have been the better team but Everton remain threatening and Rafa Benitez will still believe his side can get back into this game.

The half-time scores:

Brentford 1-0 Everton

Man City 1-0 West Ham

Leicester 3-1 Watford

Half-time: Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Manchester City lead at the break courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan’s opening goal. The snow is falling heavily now and the grounds staff have their work cut out to get the pitch ready for the second half.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:47 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Cancelo shoots from distance but his effort is palmed away by Fabianski and Mahrez gets to the rebound before sending a shot onto the outside of the near post.

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

14:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Joao Cancelo flicks a cross in towards the far post but Cresswell gets to the ball first and boots it clear for the Hammers. The pitch is fully covered with snow now. Visibility isn’t great and both teams will be looking forward to getting in at half-time.

GOAL! Leicester 3 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Maddison swings a corner into the box for Leicester and picks out Vardy. He lifts the ball over the Watford goalkeeper and Leicester have a third!

OFF THE LINE! Jesus denied by Johnson

14:43 , Michael Jones

Man City 1 - 0 West Ham

37 mins: City come close to a second as they attack down the right side again. This time it’s Gabriel Jesus bringing the ball into the box. He sends a shot past Fabianski’s outstretched right hand and the ball is heading into the back of the net. Ben Johnson sprints to the goalline and lunges out with his left leg to make the block and somehow the ball stays out! Great defending.

GOAL! Leicester 2 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:40 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Jamie Vardy has sent Leicester back in front. James Maddison set up Vardy with a fine threaded pass and Vardy’s finish was top quality. Leicester lead 2-1 against Watford.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 West Ham (Gundogan, 33’)⚽️

14:36 , Michael Jones

33 mins: City take the lead! Ilkay Gundogan has been making nice runs into the box all game. Mahrez sets him up for the opener by bringing the ball into the penalty area from the right wing. He runs towards goal and a deflection sends the ball into a cluster of bodies in the middle of the six-yard box where Gundogan reacts quickest and taps the ball into the back of the net.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:34 , Michael Jones

32 mins: The snow is properly coming down now at the Etihad Stadium. West Ham win a free kick just to the right side of City’s box as Laporte clips Antonio and goes in the book.

Aaron Cresswell takes the set piece and hits the side-netting of Ederson’s goal.

GOAL! Leicester 1 - 1 Watford ⚽️

14:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Wilfred Ndidi took out Emmanuel Dennis in the Leicester box and gave away a penalty to Watford. Josh King steps up to take the penalty and slots it home. Watford are level again against Leicester!

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Close! Bernardo Silva sends the ball out to Sterling on the inside left. He cuts inside and rolls the ball onto his right foot before striking a decent effort from outside the box. He hits it well but sends the shot wide of the back post.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:27 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Gundogan seems hungry for a goal today. He meets a cross from the left with his back to goal and flicks an effort into the hands of Fabianski then pulls an effort from outside the box just wide of the left-hand post.

Antonio and Dias resume their contest and Antonio gets in between the defender and the ball as it comes up the pitch winning West Ham a free kick in City’s final third.

GOAL! Brentford 1 - 0 Everton ⚽️

14:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Brentford win a penalty and Ivan Toney coolly slots it home, Jordan Pickford choosing to hold his position in the middle of the goal. Brentford lead.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Bernardo Silva whips another decent cross in from the left wing and picks out Gundogan’s run from deep. He tussles with Kurt Zouma but manages to bring the ball down. As it bounces back up Gundogan attempts an overhead kick, loops it over Zouma but sends the effort wide of the left-hand post.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:20 , Michael Jones

17 mins: City score at the Etihad! West Ham give the ball away deep in their own half and Riyad Mahrez is played into the left side of the box. He takes his time and finishes a lovely shot back across goal but he’s marginally offside and the goal gets chalked off!

GOAL! Leicester 1 - 0 Watford ⚽️

14:18 , Michael Jones

16 mins: James Maddison gives the home side the lead at the King Power Stadium, William Troost-Ekong lets a Jonny Evans free kick sail over his head and the ball drops for Maddison who calmly sinks it into the back of the net.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: West Ham have found a bit success coming forward down that right wing. Fornals slips Antonio into the box - he may just have been offside - but he takes the ball to the byline and looks for a cutback that Ederson intercepts and puts behind for a corner.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: West Ham try to work their way down the right side. Ben Johnson threads the ball down the wing and picks out Tomas Soucek. He plays the ball inside to Antonio who needs help from Pablo Fornals. Fornals attempts to shimmy away from Rodri and skip into the right side of the penalty area but Joao Cancelo is there to win the ball for Man City.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Gabriel Jesus has drifted out to the right side for City where he had some joy earlier in the season. Kyle Walker sends the ball up to him and he holds up the ball. Ilkay Gundogan makes an underlapping run to the byline and Jesus slots him the ball. Gundogan looks to pull the ball back into the middle of the six-yard box but Fabianski gets in front of the pass and collects the loose ball.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:09 , Michael Jones

6 mins: West Ham work the ball up to Michail Antonio on the left side. He takes on Ruben Dias and manages to power past the City centre-back on his way into the box. Said Benrahma is up with Antonio and the striker squares a pass into area but Benrahma can’t bring it under control and Aymeric Laporte clears the danger for the home side.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:06 , Michael Jones

3 mins: As expected West Ham are allowing City to dominate possession and are sitting deepish with solid defensive shape looking to attack on the counter.

A cross comes into the Hammers’ box from the left but they deal with it easily enough.

Man City 0 - 0 West Ham

14:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: West Ham get the match underway at the Etihad Stadium, there are another two Premier League games kicking off as well and we’ll bring goal updates from those.

Pablo Fornals knocks the ball to Craig Dawson who fires it long and Manchester City come away with possession.

Man City vs West Ham: Almost time for kick off

13:59 , Michael Jones

The two teams are waiting in the tunnel before heading out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. The snow has slackened off and the grounds staff have done a very good of getting the pitch clear.

Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

13:57 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Burnley has been called off due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Turf Moor was hit by heavy snowfall on Sunday, and despite attempts to clear the pitch, the fixture was abandoned approximately 45 minutes before the scheduled 2pm GMT kick-off.

Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow

Man City vs West Ham: ‘We have no fear'

13:52 , Michael Jones

West Ham striker Michail Antonio says his team doesn’t fear the Premier League champions and believes they can get a positive result against Man City today. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said:

We have no fear going against anyone. We’ve become a consistent team, we believe we can go anywhere and get points. “This is what people call a bonus game. It’s more a psychological shift because how we’ve played them in the past. Before we’ve sometimes struggled against them, but now we’re with them until the final whistle. “You have to show them the respect they deserve because they’re the champions and the players they have. We’ll go in with different tactics to usual, but we’ll still push and believe we can go away with something.”

Man City vs West Ham: Guardiola on Sterling

13:48 , Michael Jones

After a difficult start to the season which saw him lose his starting place in the Manchester City team to Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in his last four games for City and manager Pep Guardiola has backed Sterling to rediscover his best form. He said:

I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better. Scoring goals can give confidence but he has to do better. This is the first step for him to come back. “We don’t put pressure on with numbers. Try to score goals and help us win the games. The group is everyone and everyone makes contributions to the team winning games. “He has to play like he knows he can do it. And the rest? He can do it.”

Man City vs West Ham: Bernardo in good form

13:45 , Michael Jones

If he scores against West Ham today, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva will have netted in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: History is against West Ham

13:42 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won 20 top-flight fixtures in 2021, their highest total in a calendar year since claiming 21 victories in 1986.

Their only Premier League win away to reigning champions was a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in December 2001.

They have taken just five points from a possible 75 in such fixtures, losing 22 of 25 matches.

Man City vs West Ham: Sterling back to his best?

13:39 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight league appearances against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five. He’s netted three times in his last four matches for Manchester City and is just two short of 100 Premier League goals.

Is he the man to watch today?

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

13:36 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.

City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.

Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Man City vs West Ham: Hammers looking to avoid consecutive defeats

13:33 , Michael Jones

Defeat at Wolves ended West Ham’s run of four consecutive Premier League wins. They are in danger of losing back-to-back league games for the first time since April.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: City keen on clean sheets

13:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven Premier League home games, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in October.

They have lost four of the previous five top-flight home matches in which they did not keep a clean sheet, including each of the last three games.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Raheem Sterling reaping rewards of going ‘back to basics’, says Pep Guardiola

13:24 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has praised Raheem Sterling’s attitude following the Manchester City forward’s recent return to form.

After an indifferent start to the season, the England international has scored in three of City’s last four games, including the crucial equaliser in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Paris St Germain.

Raheem Sterling reaping rewards of going ‘back to basics’, says Pep Guardiola

Elsewhere in the Premier League

13:21 , Michael Jones

As well as Man City vs West Ham, there are another two Premier League matches kicking off at 2pm. Brentford are hosting Everton in the sunshine and Watford are at Leicester.

As has been said, Burnley vs Tottenham has been postponed because of the bad weather.

Man City vs West Ham: Baby, it’s cold outside

13:17 , Michael Jones

It’s cold and snowing up North. Such much so that the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor has been postponed due to adverse weather.

At the Etihad Stadium the groundsmen are hard at work making the pitch as snow free as possible. The game should still go ahead but it’ll be a cold one for the players and fans.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Head-to-head

13:14 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola, scoring 28 goals and conceding just five.

The Hammers won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015 but that is their only victory in their last 15 league fixtures away to City - with one draw and 13 defeats in that run.

City had scored in 20 consecutive league and cup games against West Ham until last month’s Carabao Cup tie at the London Stadium, which ended 0-0 - with the Hammers progressing after a penalty shootout.

Man City vs West Ham: David Moyes desperate to avoid another ‘boom and bust’ cycle for West Ham

13:10 , Michael Jones

David Moyes wants West Ham to avoid another “boom and bust” era as they look to establish themselves among the leading Premier League clubs.

The Scot has overseen impress progress since heading back for a second spell at the London Stadium two years ago, when his remit was to keep them up.

A top-six finish followed in 2020-21 and with it a return to European football.

David Moyes desperate to avoid another ‘boom and bust’ cycle for West Ham

Man City vs West Ham: Team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City line-up that defeated Paris Saint-Germain during the week. Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus come into the team with John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping to the bench.

David Moyes meanwhile reverts back to one of is strongest starting line-ups. There are eight changes from the midweek team but just one change from the side that lost to Wolves last time out in the Premier League. Jarrod Bowen drops to the bench and Arthur Masuakau is given a starting place.

Man City vs West Ham: Line-ups

13:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI:

West Ham XI:

📋 Our team today looks like this...



COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/cLzC6fK3mH — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 28, 2021

Man City vs West Ham: Moyes on Man City

12:55 , Michael Jones

West Ham manager David Moyes says Manchester City’s Champions League win over PSG was one of the best games he’s seen in a long time and says City are the team everyone else aspires to be. He said:

I watched Manchester City’s game against Paris St Germain on Wednesday and it was an incredible game of football, probably one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. The standards, the levels were up there with anything we’ve seen. “Mick [Michail Antonio] will probably cause them different problems than [Lionel] Messi would do, but I think Manchester City have shown exactly what they are. “Everyone is trying to aspire to be at the level of Manchester City, but that takes time and I don’t think you can do it immediately. I don’t think Manchester City have done it immediately. “They’ve taken a long period [to build] and they’ve got a great team and a great manager as well.”

MAn City vs West Ham: The standings

12:50 , Michael Jones

This is top of the table clash between Manchester City and West Ham United. City come into the match sitting third in the Premier League table - behind Liverpool and Chelsea - with West Ham trailing them by three points in fourth.

The Hammers can move level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men if they manage to win at the Etihad stadium with City able to join Chelsea at the top of the table if they pick up the three points.

Man City vs West Ham: Ogbonna out for Hammers

12:46 , Michael Jones

Angelo Ogbonna is confirmed absentee for West Ham. The centre-back is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and is unlikely to play again this season.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs West Ham: Recent results

12:41 , Michael Jones

Since their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on October 30th Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won their last four matches across all competitions including a 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby. If they win today City will draw level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea before they face Manchester United in the late kick off.

West Ham are looking to bounce-back from their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League. Arsenal have caught up to them in terms of points and a result against City today will give them a cushion over the Gunners as they look to hold on to a top four spot.

Man City vs West Ham: Prediction

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham are having a brilliant season but should come up short and a world-class team who are in fine form. Man City 2-0 West Ham.

Man City vs West Ham: Odds

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City 1/4

Draw 5/1

West Ham 9/1

Man City vs West Ham: Predicted line-ups

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Man City vs West Ham: Team news

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have Jack Grealish and Phil Foden back for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

The pair have both been sidelined with knocks with Grealish having not featured since the international break and Foden missing the midweek win over Paris St Germain. Guardiola said at a press conference: “Today is a day off, tomorrow training in the morning, we will see how they feel. We will not take risks but hopefully, they can come back soon.”

Kevin De Bruyne remains out with coronavirus. “He is a little bit tired, no taste. He is feeling better now. It is around seven or eight days already so a few more days ahead of him to make a PCR test and if negative, he will be back.”

David Moyes kept his cards close to his chest in his Friday press conference, but suggested the team had no new injuries. Michael Antonio will return to the starting line-up after he was rested in midweek.