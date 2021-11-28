Man City vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs West Ham - LIVE!

West Ham’s strong Premier League form this season will be put to the test as they visit the Etihad Stadium today.

David Moyes’ side were on a run of four straight victories before last weekend’s narrow loss at Wolves, though they quickly responded by brushing aside Rapid Vienna to seal top spot in their Europa League group.

The likes of Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski were rested for that trip to Austria and will return this afternoon as the Hammers target a first away league win at City since 2015.

Pep Guardiola’s men can put pressure on leaders Chelsea - who host Manchester United later on Sunday - in this clash, with a win taking them level on points at the summit - for a few hours at least.

City - who remain without Kevin De Bruyne - were stunned by Crystal Palace at home last month, but have since come roaring back in all competitions, coming from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in a heavyweight Champions League tie in midweek.

The hosts will be eager to inflict a spot of revenge on West Ham, who ended their long unbeaten run in the Carabao Cup via a penalty shootout earlier this season.

Man City vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Man City team news: Grealish and Foden could return

West Ham team news: Antonio and Fabianski back after rest

Prediction: Man City 2-1 West Ham

Man City vs West Ham prediction

11:57 , George Flood

Sadly for West Ham, City are usually so strong at home and managed to beat PSG without Foden, De Bruyne and Grealish.

As impressive as West Ham have been of late, it’s hard to look past a City win.

Man City to win 2-1.

West Ham team news

11:54 , George Flood

Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski were both rested by David Moyes for Thursday’s Europa League visit to Rapid Vienna.

Both players are expected to return to the starting XI today, with Angelo Ogbonna currently West Ham’s only known absentee.

The Italian centre-back is expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Man City team news

11:46 , George Flood

Manchester City could be boosted this afternoon by the return of two England playmakers in Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

However, Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined after his positive Covid-19 test while away with Belgium and Ferran Torres is still recovering from a metatarsal injury.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Mahrez

How to watch Man City vs West Ham

11:42 , George Flood

Today’s game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights, however, will be available on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night at 10:30pm GMT on BBC One.

Welcome to Man City vs West Ham LIVE coverage

11:34 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs West Ham in the Premier League.

The Hammers will be hoping to get back on track domestically today after a slip-up at Wolves ended their impressive winning streak, though they face a hugely tough test in a trip to the Etihad.

City have been back to firing on all cylinders across all competitions since their shock home defeat by Crystal Palace and came from behind to defeat PSG in a high-profile Champions League showdown in midweek.

Will Pep Guardiola’s side get revenge for their rare Carabao Cup loss suffered via a penalty shootout at the London Stadium last month?

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news, live updates and expert analysis from Jack Rosser at the Etihad.