Man City vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League with a win over West Ham tonight.

After watching title rivals Arsenal get back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Chelsea on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola’s side can lay down another marker against David Moyes’ men at the Etihad Stadium.

The Hammers are still in need of some more points to confirm their Premier League safety for another year after a barren spell of late.

But all eyes will be on City, who are still in pole position for a third successive Premier League crown, trailing Arsenal by two points with two games in hand before kick-off against West Ham.

Where to watch Man City vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow every kick via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter Malik Ouzia at the Etihad Stadium.