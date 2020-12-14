Man City vs West Brom: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, h2h results, team news, kick-off time and odds

Struggling West Brom face a daunting task as they travel to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Baggies have won only one of their opening 12 matches since gaining promotion back to the top-flight and currently sit 19th with the division’s worst defensive record.

Slaven Bilic’s side conceded after only 20 seconds in their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday and have now shipped 25 goals in total this term, while only picking up a single point on their travels.

They will be considered enormous underdogs for a midweek trip to the Etihad, with City looking to get back among the goals after their drab Manchester derby draw at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men still sit in mid-table after a disappointing start to their domestic campaign, though have now kept six successive clean sheets and remain a force to be reckoned with at home, as Burnley recently found to their cost in a 5-0 drubbing.

Man City vs West Brom prediction: 4-0 home win

West Brom have been miserable on their travels this season and have been conceding goals for fun, while a meagre attack will find it very difficult indeed to breach a City backline that haven’t conceded a goal in any competition since their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on November 21.

All signs point towards another emphatic home victory for Guardiola’s team. Damage limitation for the Baggies from the outset.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs West Brom is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester placed in Tier 3 of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

How to watch Man City vs West Brom

TV channel: The game will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the match online.

Man City vs West Brom team news

Guardiola will make a late decision on the fitness of Sergio Aguero, who missed the Manchester derby due to illness but resumed training on Monday.

However, defenders Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined.

As for West Brom, defender Kyle Bartley is set to miss the festive programme with a calf issue, while Conor Townsend, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field are all still out.

Meanwhile, key man Matheus Pereira remains suspended after his red card in the 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Man City vs West Brom h2h Premier League results

  • Man City wins: 17

  • West Brom wins: 4

  • Draws: 3

  • Last meeting: Man City 3-0 West Brom (January 31, 2018)

Man City vs West Brom odds and betting tips (subject to change)

  • Man City to win: 1/9

  • West Brom to win: 31/1

  • Draw: 12/1

  • Over 3.5 goals: 10/11

