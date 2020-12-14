Man City vs West Brom predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Manchester City host West Brom at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday night as Pep Guardiola’s team look to regain momentum in their attempt to climb the table.
City drew 0-0 against rivals United in the Manchester derby last weekend, leaving Tuesday’s hosts ninth in the table with 19 points.
Victory here would see them rise to sixth – if briefly – while West Brom have humbler goals.
Slaven Bilic’s side, 19th in the standings on six points after their defeat by Newcastle, will struggle to escape the relegation zone even with a win over City. But they’ll be eyeing a huge upset anyway, given 18th Fulham were able to secure a 1-1 draw versus champions Liverpool at the weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight clash:
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm BST at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on Amazon Prime.
What is the team news?
Eric Garcia’s muscle issue is set to keep him out a while longer, while Sergio Aguero is a doubt for City after his return last week gave way to an illness-related absence from the Manchester derby.
For West Brom, the injured Conor Townsend and Hal Robson-Kanu will miss out, and Sam Field is unlikely to feature due to his recent injury and positive coronavirus test result. Elsewhere, forward Matheus Pereira is suspended.
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Gabriel Jesus
West Brom: Johnstone; Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea; Furlong, Gallagher, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Diangana; Robinson, Grant
Odds
Man City: 1/11
Draw: 10/1
West Brom: 20/1
Prediction
Fulham’s spirited showing to gain a point against champions Liverpool will no doubt give West Brom belief that they can get a result here, but it will be a tough task indeed. The safe bet is a comfortable City win. Man City 3-0 West Brom.
