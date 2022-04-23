Man City vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City are looking to secure a second Premier League victory in three days (Getty Images)

Watford fans would have hoped their trip to the Etihad wasn’t such a massive game in their bid for Premier League survival.

But the truth of the matter is Roy Hodgson’s side are seven points adrift of safety with just six matches remaining.

Now they come up against Manchester City during their pursuit of another title. With 18 points to play for between now and the end of the season, City know they may have to win all their matches in order to stay ahead of Liverpool.

All of this does not bode well for Watford as they continue to fall deeper into trouble with the end of the season around the corner.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 23 April at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Team news

Manchester City could welcome back Dias to their starting line-up after he came on at half-time in the win over Brighton on Wednesday. Kyle Walker remains a doubt but is likely to be fit for a place on the bench.

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez is expected to miss a number of games after suffering an injury against Leeds earlier this month. William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu are also doubts.

Confirmed line-ups

Man City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Watford: Foster, Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley, Sarr, King, Dennis

Odds

Man City - 2/17

Draw - 10/1

Watford - 33/1

Prediction

Manchester City will face some tough games during the run-in as they look to secure a fourth Premier League title in five years. But you do not expect this to be one of them. 3-0 Man City.