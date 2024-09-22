Man City vs Watford: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City begin their quest to recapture the Carabao Cup against Watford this week.

Pep Guardiola has made a habit out of winning this competition during his time in charge of the club, lifting it on four separate occasions.

Still, it has been three years since the last. In that time, Liverpool and Manchester United have won it, so City will no doubt be keen to ensure their name is written on the trophy after March’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Watford is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday 24 September, 2024.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Watford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Watford team news

City could be without Rodri, after he limped off early in the draw with Arsenal, while Kevin De Bruyne missed that match entirely and remains a doubt.

Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are still unavailable, but Phil Foden could come into the side to make his first start of the season.

As for Watford, Daniel Bachmann and Francisco Sierralta were both forced off earlier against Norwich last time out, with Jonathan Bond and Ryan Porteous first in line to come into the side.

Daniel Jebbison is cup-tied after featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

Man City vs Watford prediction

City should make light work of the Hornets, even with rotation in mind.

Man City to win, 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 22

Draws: 5

Watford wins: 6

Man City vs Watford latest odds

Man City to win: 1/9

Watford to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.