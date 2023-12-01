Man City vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham face the small task of a trip to Manchester City as they look to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Aston Villa stunned Spurs last time out by snatching a win in north London despite a positive performance from Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit side.

With Rodrigo Bentancur the latest star player to be left on the treatment table, it will take an almighty effort to upset Premier League defending champions City in their own backyard.

But Pep Guardiola's side have looked vulnerable in recent weeks, dropping points to Chelsea and Liverpool while requiring a comeback from two goals down to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The pressure is certainly on City to secure the win on Sunday before heading on the road for tricky encounters with Villa and Luton.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham are on a run of three straight defeats

Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm after West Ham vs Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Man City vs Tottenham team news

John Stones could return to the starting line-up for City after recovering from injury, with Mateo Kovacic also fit and Matheus Nunes set to miss out.

Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez are also vying for places in the XI with Rico Lewis likely to drop out after playing central midfield in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne remains absent.

With Bentancur out for around ten weeks, Tottenham will hope Pape Sarr makes his comeback from a knock this weekend.

James Maddison, Richarlison and Micky van de Ven are among those to miss out but Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero are set for timely returns from suspension.

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs have produced some good displays despite their run of defeats, but this will prove one step too far for Postecoglou at this stage of his tenure - unless City have a real off-day.

Man City to win 3-1.

Man City have opened the door to their title rivals

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Their last nine meetings have fallen in favour of Spurs, who have won five and drawn once in that time, while these teams are all square in terms of their historic record.

Man City wins: 66

Tottenham wins: 66

Draws: 36

