Man City vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Manchester City await Tottenham in Saturday’s key Premier League contest, as Antonio Conte’s side look to avoid a fourth defeat in a row.

A miserable week saw Spurs lose ground in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League with Conte himself downplaying their chances. Another loss, particularly a convincing one, would surely pile even more pressure on him.

City, meanwhile, head into the game in excellent form. Even after battering Sporting in their own backyard on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola is calling for improvements and hasn’t tasted defeat in a League context since October.

While Spurs beat City in the season opener, taking on a team in this kind of form at the Etihad Stadium is a different task altogether.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday February 19, 2022.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Man City vs Tottenham team news

Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer all missed the Champions League win although Palmer and Jesus could be in contention to play Spurs.

Grealish, however, is still struggling with a shin injury.

Aside from that, City have little in the way of fresh injury concerns and could welcome Kyle Walker back into the starting eleven after his European suspension.

For Tottenham, Oliver Skipp is likely to miss out but, thankfully, Eric Dier could be fit. Given how the defence have played without him, that is a big boost.

Ryan Sessegnon, despite his early substitution last week, is expected to keep his place on the left.

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs have certainly caused City problems before but it would be foolish to write the champions off in this kind of form.

Man City to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 65

Draws: 36

Tottenham wins: 64