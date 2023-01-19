Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as De Bruyne and Cancelo benched

Michael Jones
·10 min read
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as De Bruyne and Cancelo benched

Manchester City and Tottenham are both hoping to shake off derby defeats and get back to winning ways as the two Premier League sides clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. City are looking to close the gap on Arsenal whilst three points for Spurs would see them move ever closer to the Champions League spots.

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both beat Ederson to complete a comeback victory for the Red Devils. That loss drop City eight points behind league leaders Arsenal meaning a win against Tottenham is a must if the champions want to regain their title.

Tottenham meanwhile were clearly second best when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal at home in their own local derby last Sunday. Bukayo Saka forced a mistake out of Hugo Lloris before Martin Odegaard drilled one home from range to give the Gunners the victory. Antonio Conte’s men looked bereft of ideas and not even the in-form Harry Kane could salvage them something. Who will be victorious tonight?

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Tottenham:

Man City vs Tottenham

  • Man City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium with kick off at 8pm

  • Pep Guardiola’s men are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal

  • Tottenham have won one of their last four league games and are five points off Champions League spots

  • Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

  • Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Manchester City FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Man City vs Tottenham team changes

19:09 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the Manchester City team that slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

At the back, Rico Lewis and John Stones come in to replace Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker whilst Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish replace Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. Up top Julian Alvarez partners Erling Haaland with Phil Foden missing out.

Antonio Conte meanwhile swaps out players from the loss to Arsenal. Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic slot into the defence replacing Matt Doherty, Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon.

Elsewhere Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Pape Sarr to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Man City vs Tottenham line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Pep Guardiola on chasing Arsenal

18:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, explained that the competitiveness at the top of the Premier League table always makes it a difficult competition to win but that he relishes the challenge.

“Every year it has been like that,” he said. “When I came here, and we were in the top four I congratulated ourselves and the team and the people said ‘this guy is false’.

“It’s normal, you have to qualify for the Champions League every season. Always it is difficult. It is about training to try to make the consistency in our games. This is what we have to do.

“I’d prefer to be eight points in front, but I like to handle these situations. I love it. I am stressed when I don’t have the solutions, but always I have the feeling that I know the reason why it doesn’t work.”

Conte on Haaland

18:50 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte was asked about how he has planned to deal with the threat of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland tonight after the Norwegian netted 21 Premier League goals since joining the club in the summer.

“We are talking about a young player but at the same time, I think his status is an important status.” said the Spurs boss,

“He is showing to be a really strong player, he has scored over 20 goals – it’s incredible in your first season in the Premier League to score in this way.

“Yes, we have to pay attention (to him), but we have to pay attention to all of Manchester City’s players because we are talking, I repeat, about a really good team.”

Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’

18:45 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League football clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues.

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference to preview the next game against Manchester City, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.

Conte on facing Man City

18:40 , Michael Jones

Totteham boss, Antonio Conte, spoke about taking on Manchester City tonight and how it feels to face ‘one of the best teams in the world’.

“You know very well that we are facing, in my opinion, the best team in this moment and one of the best teams in the world,” said Conte.

“We are talking about a team that is full of top players and for this reason we have to perform, to over-perform, to try to get a good result.

“Last season the result was good but you know very well, when you play against City, you have to concede possession of the ball for a long part of the game and in the part that you have the ball, you have to try to hurt them. We are working very hard to do it.”

Pep Guardiola on value of having strength in depth

18:35 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that having a strong and fully fit squad is vital for success on the pitch as competition for places brings out the best in individual performances.

“It’s good to have a fully fit squad,” said the Manchester City boss, “Now they have to compete (among) themselves for the benefit of the team and find the best solution.

“We know each other quite well - many years already. Myself, staff, and players. I know them perfectly when they are performing well and doing well.

“We admit that in a tough game against United, we behaved more than well. We didn’t win but that happens. The performance and the way we played against Leeds and Chelsea, we are not far away but we are a team.

“I learned in my time as a manager, as a player as well - but especially as a manager - that I am not alone in this world. Our opponents can sometimes do good things, too. If you give credit to them it doesn’t mean you are bad.

“When another one is better you have to admit it and this is the target you have to achieve. This is not a problem.

“When a team loses a game it’s like everything is not good. This is not the case, there are other teams that are good too, and we have to accept it.”

Antonio Conte hoping for benefit of routinely planning the Premier League’s hardest game

18:30 , Michael Jones

For the first time in a few weeks, Antonio Conte has been able to work with some clarity at Tottenham Hotspur.

That isn’t down to any easing of issues, that the Italian has himself significantly contributed to. It is instead that this trip to Manchester City is a rare game unencumbered by greater complications, other than those Conte constantly dwells on.

He knows Spurs can’t financially compete with the champions, regardless of how ambitious they get, due to the Abu Dhabi ownership. He also knows that disparity further influences a fixture that will always be primarily dictated by Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, which means are completely justified in playing a countering approach.

That has been an issue for Spurs of late, provoking debate, but not here. It removes any doubt for this game. It is one reason why they have such a good record against Guardiola’s City, with some of their best recent results coming at otherwise fraught periods.

Conte hoping for benefit of routinely planning the league’s hardest game

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

18:25 , Michael Jones

Tottenham look in disarray at the minute and while Man City have been stuttering in recent matches, the magnitude of the game and the necessity of a result should focus their minds.

City to win and Erling Haaland to get back on track.

Man City 3-1 Spurs.

Man City vs Tottenham predicted line-ups

18:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

What’s the early team news?

18:15 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola declared that John Stones and Ruben Dias are both in contention to start at centre-back after recovering from injuries, although the length of Dias’ absence means he may be more likely to come off the bench. Kevin De Bruyne also missed training this week but Guardiola confirmed that was merely due to a personal issue and doesn’t affect his availability.

Phil Foden has been struggling for form since the World Cup, so Jack Grealish may be preferred to flank Erling Haaland from the off, with Riyad Mahrez seemingly best placed to start on the other side.

Rodrigo Bentancur hasn’t played since the World Cup due to a groin injury but will be straight back into the Tottenham starting XI if fit, while Dejan Kulusevski made his return against Arsenal and looked bright, so is also in line to start. Harry Kane needs just two goals to bring up 200 in the Premier League and to leapfrog Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham

18:10 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 January.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Man City vs Tottenham

17:58 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action that sees Manchester City take on Tottenham in a clash with ramifications for the top of the table.

City currently trails league leaders Arsenal by eight points and will need to string together a run of victories if they hope to regain the title. Pep Guardiola’s men lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out and a consecutive defeat to Spurs could cost them dearly in the title race.

Tottenham meanwhile are in desperate need of a win. They’ve won just once since the Premier League returned following the World Cup and put in a lacklustre performance last time out against Arsenal who defeated them 2-0. Defeating the current champions away from home would send a wave a confidence through the squad which could reignite Spurs’ season.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad Stadium as the evening goes on so stick with us.

Latest Stories

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of hims

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Cowboys sign kicker to practice squad after Maher meltdown

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday, adding an option in case Brett Maher's wild-card meltdown lingers into practice this week. Maher missed his first four extra points in the 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay, an NFL first in the regular season or playoffs. He made the fifth to end a streak of five consecutive botched PATs going back to the regular-season finale against Washington. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones, coach Mike McCart

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team do

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Kristoffersen wins World Cup slalom, completes Norway sweep

    WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a World Cup slalom Sunday and give Norway a three-race weekend sweep. For the third straight day, in three different disciplines, a Norwegian won with a home Swiss racer runner-up. Kristoffersen finished 0.20 seconds ahead of first-run leader Loïc Meillard who was denied giving Switzerland a first win for 36 years in its classic World Cup slalom. Lucas Braathen was third, 0.49 behind his Norway teammate Kris