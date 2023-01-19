Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as De Bruyne and Cancelo benched

Manchester City and Tottenham are both hoping to shake off derby defeats and get back to winning ways as the two Premier League sides clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. City are looking to close the gap on Arsenal whilst three points for Spurs would see them move ever closer to the Champions League spots.

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both beat Ederson to complete a comeback victory for the Red Devils. That loss drop City eight points behind league leaders Arsenal meaning a win against Tottenham is a must if the champions want to regain their title.

Tottenham meanwhile were clearly second best when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal at home in their own local derby last Sunday. Bukayo Saka forced a mistake out of Hugo Lloris before Martin Odegaard drilled one home from range to give the Gunners the victory. Antonio Conte’s men looked bereft of ideas and not even the in-form Harry Kane could salvage them something. Who will be victorious tonight?

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Tottenham:

Man City vs Tottenham

Man City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium with kick off at 8pm

Pep Guardiola’s men are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal

Tottenham have won one of their last four league games and are five points off Champions League spots

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Manchester City FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Man City vs Tottenham team changes

19:09 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the Manchester City team that slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

At the back, Rico Lewis and John Stones come in to replace Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker whilst Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish replace Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. Up top Julian Alvarez partners Erling Haaland with Phil Foden missing out.

Story continues

Antonio Conte meanwhile swaps out players from the loss to Arsenal. Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic slot into the defence replacing Matt Doherty, Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon.

Elsewhere Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Pape Sarr to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Man City vs Tottenham line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/NBVdMI5yH7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 19, 2023

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Here's how we line-up! 👇 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023

Pep Guardiola on chasing Arsenal

18:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, explained that the competitiveness at the top of the Premier League table always makes it a difficult competition to win but that he relishes the challenge.

“Every year it has been like that,” he said. “When I came here, and we were in the top four I congratulated ourselves and the team and the people said ‘this guy is false’.

“It’s normal, you have to qualify for the Champions League every season. Always it is difficult. It is about training to try to make the consistency in our games. This is what we have to do.

“I’d prefer to be eight points in front, but I like to handle these situations. I love it. I am stressed when I don’t have the solutions, but always I have the feeling that I know the reason why it doesn’t work.”

Conte on Haaland

18:50 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte was asked about how he has planned to deal with the threat of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland tonight after the Norwegian netted 21 Premier League goals since joining the club in the summer.

“We are talking about a young player but at the same time, I think his status is an important status.” said the Spurs boss,

“He is showing to be a really strong player, he has scored over 20 goals – it’s incredible in your first season in the Premier League to score in this way.

“Yes, we have to pay attention (to him), but we have to pay attention to all of Manchester City’s players because we are talking, I repeat, about a really good team.”

Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’

18:45 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League football clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues.

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference to preview the next game against Manchester City, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.

Conte on facing Man City

18:40 , Michael Jones

Totteham boss, Antonio Conte, spoke about taking on Manchester City tonight and how it feels to face ‘one of the best teams in the world’.

“You know very well that we are facing, in my opinion, the best team in this moment and one of the best teams in the world,” said Conte.

“We are talking about a team that is full of top players and for this reason we have to perform, to over-perform, to try to get a good result.

“Last season the result was good but you know very well, when you play against City, you have to concede possession of the ball for a long part of the game and in the part that you have the ball, you have to try to hurt them. We are working very hard to do it.”

Pep Guardiola on value of having strength in depth

18:35 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that having a strong and fully fit squad is vital for success on the pitch as competition for places brings out the best in individual performances.

“It’s good to have a fully fit squad,” said the Manchester City boss, “Now they have to compete (among) themselves for the benefit of the team and find the best solution.

“We know each other quite well - many years already. Myself, staff, and players. I know them perfectly when they are performing well and doing well.

“We admit that in a tough game against United, we behaved more than well. We didn’t win but that happens. The performance and the way we played against Leeds and Chelsea, we are not far away but we are a team.

“I learned in my time as a manager, as a player as well - but especially as a manager - that I am not alone in this world. Our opponents can sometimes do good things, too. If you give credit to them it doesn’t mean you are bad.

“When another one is better you have to admit it and this is the target you have to achieve. This is not a problem.

“When a team loses a game it’s like everything is not good. This is not the case, there are other teams that are good too, and we have to accept it.”

Antonio Conte hoping for benefit of routinely planning the Premier League’s hardest game

18:30 , Michael Jones

For the first time in a few weeks, Antonio Conte has been able to work with some clarity at Tottenham Hotspur.

That isn’t down to any easing of issues, that the Italian has himself significantly contributed to. It is instead that this trip to Manchester City is a rare game unencumbered by greater complications, other than those Conte constantly dwells on.

He knows Spurs can’t financially compete with the champions, regardless of how ambitious they get, due to the Abu Dhabi ownership. He also knows that disparity further influences a fixture that will always be primarily dictated by Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, which means are completely justified in playing a countering approach.

That has been an issue for Spurs of late, provoking debate, but not here. It removes any doubt for this game. It is one reason why they have such a good record against Guardiola’s City, with some of their best recent results coming at otherwise fraught periods.

Conte hoping for benefit of routinely planning the league’s hardest game

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

18:25 , Michael Jones

Tottenham look in disarray at the minute and while Man City have been stuttering in recent matches, the magnitude of the game and the necessity of a result should focus their minds.

City to win and Erling Haaland to get back on track.

Man City 3-1 Spurs.

Man City vs Tottenham predicted line-ups

18:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

What’s the early team news?

18:15 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola declared that John Stones and Ruben Dias are both in contention to start at centre-back after recovering from injuries, although the length of Dias’ absence means he may be more likely to come off the bench. Kevin De Bruyne also missed training this week but Guardiola confirmed that was merely due to a personal issue and doesn’t affect his availability.

Phil Foden has been struggling for form since the World Cup, so Jack Grealish may be preferred to flank Erling Haaland from the off, with Riyad Mahrez seemingly best placed to start on the other side.

Rodrigo Bentancur hasn’t played since the World Cup due to a groin injury but will be straight back into the Tottenham starting XI if fit, while Dejan Kulusevski made his return against Arsenal and looked bright, so is also in line to start. Harry Kane needs just two goals to bring up 200 in the Premier League and to leapfrog Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham

18:10 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 January.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Man City vs Tottenham

17:58 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action that sees Manchester City take on Tottenham in a clash with ramifications for the top of the table.

City currently trails league leaders Arsenal by eight points and will need to string together a run of victories if they hope to regain the title. Pep Guardiola’s men lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out and a consecutive defeat to Spurs could cost them dearly in the title race.

Tottenham meanwhile are in desperate need of a win. They’ve won just once since the Premier League returned following the World Cup and put in a lacklustre performance last time out against Arsenal who defeated them 2-0. Defeating the current champions away from home would send a wave a confidence through the squad which could reignite Spurs’ season.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad Stadium as the evening goes on so stick with us.